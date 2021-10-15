Short Interest in Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Declines By 43.1%

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UTRX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. Unitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
About Unitronix
