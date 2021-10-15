Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 78.3% in September

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.