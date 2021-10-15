Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,734 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.