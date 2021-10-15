Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Century Aluminum worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

