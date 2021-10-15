Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,295 Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.25 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

