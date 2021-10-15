Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 39,949 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR opened at $32.23 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

