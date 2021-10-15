Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,791 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

