Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $149,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.06 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

