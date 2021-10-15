Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 288.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 676,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 244,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

