Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HYLN opened at $7.59 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

