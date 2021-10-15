Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:LC opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

