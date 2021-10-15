Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $15,687,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246,145 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $3,640,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

MNR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.