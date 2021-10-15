AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50 City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.79%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 265.40% 21.94% 2.54% City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.66 -$420.92 million N/A N/A City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.00 $4.53 million $1.22 15.14

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

