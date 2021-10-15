Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) vs. Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Financial Analysis

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Greystone Logistics 5.02% 31.94% 7.81%

60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.49 $3.35 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

