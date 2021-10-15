Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 1,207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Inhibrx worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

