Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIG opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

