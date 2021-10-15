PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $206,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 378,309 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

