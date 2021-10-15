CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of CBIZ worth $119,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 144.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

