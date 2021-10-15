Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.55% of Procure Space ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 5,058.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

Procure Space ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

