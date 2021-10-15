Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43.

