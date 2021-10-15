Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

