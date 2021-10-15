Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
Shares of TM stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
