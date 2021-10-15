Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

