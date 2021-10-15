Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

