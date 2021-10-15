Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $121,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.