Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $979.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Viad has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Viad will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

