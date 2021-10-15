Reviewing Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.92 $341.44 million N/A N/A Duke Realty $993.20 million 20.20 $299.92 million $1.52 34.88

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duke Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% Duke Realty 45.52% 9.40% 5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Duke Realty 0 3 9 0 2.75

Duke Realty has a consensus price target of $52.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

