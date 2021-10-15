Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $3,392,843.76 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64.

Shares of APO stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 610,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

