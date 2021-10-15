Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 68,918 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

