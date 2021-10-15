Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 68,918 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
