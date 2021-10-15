Investors Buy Large Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,318% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.46 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

