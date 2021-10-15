DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.

DASH opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

