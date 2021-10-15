Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

