Morgan Stanley Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $242.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of ALNY opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

