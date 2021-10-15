Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,941 shares of company stock valued at $650,260 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

