Cowen Trims Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price to $100.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

