Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

SRDX opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $773.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.96, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

