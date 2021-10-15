Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 116.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

