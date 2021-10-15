Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,706 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

