Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is well poised to gain from the premium properties in solid demand markets. The REIT is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in markets like Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. The lodging industry is resuming operations on a considerable basis, and will likely benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution, favorable holiday travel trends and improving supply-demand fundamentals. This will help the company elevate EBITDA growth and gain market share. Though recovery in core business transient might be gloomy amid constrained business transient demand and delayed return to offices, the recent trend in estimate revisions for funds for operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 504,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

