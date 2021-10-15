Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 346.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $715.91 million, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

