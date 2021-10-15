Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,408 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $160.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

