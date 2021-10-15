Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,619 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.