BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,747 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

