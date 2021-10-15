BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 35,541 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $495.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

