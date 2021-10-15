BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys New Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Teekay by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

