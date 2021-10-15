Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGICA opened at $14.74 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $460.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

