Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,457 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 89.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $13.64 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

