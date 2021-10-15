BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

