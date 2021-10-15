BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $29,000 Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.