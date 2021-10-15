BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,337 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMDX opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

