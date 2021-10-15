BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,043 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.