Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DVAX stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

